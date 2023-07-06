Briar Kolobutin has one piece of advice for children who are new to the ramps: "Just bring some pads and take a deep breath."

The eight-year-old is among about 20 youngsters participating in the first-ever Sk8 Collab summer camp in Thunder Bay, Ont., at the skatepark at Prince Arthur's Landing.

The program is the first community collaboration between the charity Our Kids Count and the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS). Geared toward youth eight through 12 years old, it offers two week-long summer camps to teach the basics of skateboarding.

The camps are open to anyone, regardless of skill or supplies, removing the barrier to participation that many families face with costly camps, said Margaret Hajdinjak, program manager at Our Kids Count.

"We wanted to give the children the opportunity to learn how to skate, but also give them the equipment to do it with. So at the end of the week, they're going to be able to keep all their equipment so they can continue on with this great sport."

Const. Greg Bago was integral in getting the program off the ground and also is among the camp's primary instructors.

Bago, a member of the service's community-oriented response and engagement unit, has been a skateboarder most of his life. After becoming a police officer, he said, he wanted to find a way to give back.

Participants at the first-ever Sk8 Collab summer camp are seen at the skatepark at Prince Arthur's Landing. (Sarah Law/CBC)

"What I learned from skateboarding growing up was that you learn patience, confidence, resiliency, persistence — because it's a very difficult sport," said Bago.

"You fall a lot and it's not very forgiving to fall onto concrete or pavement, and to get back up and to continue doing that – so it can kind of blend into other aspects of your life where when things get tough, you can rely on those skills you learned as a skateboarder to push yourself through."

The camps received funding from the City of Thunder Bay community, youth and cultural funding program and the Thunder Bay Police Services Board. Our Kids Count recruited some at-risk youth who would benefit from the program, and a number of volunteers have stepped up to make sure everyone stays safe while having fun.

The first week wraps up today and the next camp with 20 more skateboarders will run from Aug. 14 to 18.

Making friends, mastering moves

Charlie Owen, 11, said he's been skateboarding practically since infancy. He joined the camp to learn the ollie, an essential jumping technique that lends itself to more complex tricks down the road.

So far, things are going well, Charlie said, and he's making new friends and getting good tips from his teachers.

"I like going fast," Charlie said. "Just riding around."

Kids ages 8-12 participate in the new Sk8 Collab summer camp, a partnership between Our Kids Count and the Thunder Bay Police Service. (Sarah Law/CBC)

Briar Kolobutin received a special visit from her best friend, Stella Hodder, also 8, during Thursday's session. The two have been skateboarding for three to four years.

"I like that you can just be free and go wherever and there's no people telling you what to do. You can just be yourself here," Briar said of the sport.

"There's really nothing you could do wrong or right on a skateboard, so that's what I really like about it," added Hodder.

Yes, there are falls, but scrapes and bruises don't phase the two friends much.

"You will fall, but you don't have to be nervous," Hodder said. "Just do what's comfortable and make sure you don't push yourself too hard because if you do, you could get really hurt. And just wear a helmet if you're new."