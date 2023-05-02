One person in custody over shooting on Thunder Bay's south side

One person is in custody as Thunder Bay Police continue to investigate a shooting on the city's southside Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene in the 200-block area of Amelia Street West around 12:45 p.m. ET Tuesday with reports of an altercation between multiple parties with firearms, according to a media release.

Police say multiple shots were fired. It is believed to have been a targeted incident.



Members of the Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the ongoing investigation, police said in an updated media release around 5:30 p.m.

Several schools in the area — Dennis Franklin Cromarty, Kingsway Park, Westgate, Westmount, and St. Martin — were placed under hold-and-secures on Tuesday as a result of the incident, but all have since been lifted.

A restaurant worker in the area told CBC News on in the afternoon he heard a series of "pops."

"I came outside to see what was going on," Mitchell Wanzuk said. "The front-of-house lady told me that she saw a bunch of people run away from the Amelia apartments, and one naked guy took off behind the fire station.

"I was told there was multiple people with firearms," he said. "And that's really all I know."

The public was asked to avoid the area due to the heavy police presence.

Police are asking anyone with information or security camera/dash cam footage to call the police non-emergency line at 807-684-1200.