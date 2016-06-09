A popular meat-lovers event in Thunder Bay, Ont., is moving to a more "central location," after operating in the downtown north core for the last seven years, according to the organizers of the Thunder Bay Ribfest.

"The thing that's new this year is that we're changing locations," chair of the Thunder Bay Ribfest and Our Kids Count executive director, Gladys Berringer said, "the Ribfest will be happening on the CLE grounds."

The Ribfest draws thousands of people and has been held in the downtown waterfront district since 2012.

Berringer said the larger space will host two new ribbers from southern Ontario, along with many of the returning vendors and entertainment including the Taranis Excavator Rodeo and the Kub Kar Rally.

"We have Ribs Royale returning and we have Dinosaur Smoke House and the Hog Father BBQ," Berringer explained, "and we've got words to a few people, they are not 100 per cent confirmed now, but we do have some new local vendors that are going to be taking part in the event that haven't been part of it before."

Berringer said, after hearing some feedback from the vendors and patrons, they decided to move to a bigger and more central location.

"We heard from some of the people attending that parking is difficult ... and I know the ribbers have been asking for more space for a long time. They find the line-ups hard to manage sometimes ... so we'll be able to spread it out a bit," she said.

The Thunder Bay Ribfest is a "signature fundraiser event" for Our Kids Count, with all net proceeds going to the community organization to assist with programming.

"We are proud to have brought in such a successful fundraising event to the area, and we wish Our Kids Count every success in moving forward with Ribfest," chair of the Waterfront District BIA, Jim Comuzzi said in a written statement.

With the move of the event from the downtown core to the CLE grounds, officials with the Waterfront District BIA said that they "will not be hosting nor affiliated with Ribfest this year."

"The Waterfront District BIA will continue to support other events and activities in the district throughout the summer. The organization also looks forward to announcing a new signature waterfront event for August 2020 to assist local charities and highlight local, member businesses as the places to stop, dine, play, stay and do business."

This year's Ribfest will run from August 23 to 25.

"We are hoping that people will embrace the new event," Berringer added. "Everything is free. There will be no admission charge, there will be no charge for parking and people will be able to come down and enjoy everything just as they have in the past."