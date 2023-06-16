The judge overseeing a proposed $350-million dollar lawsuit against the City of Thunder Bay has indicated it will move through the courts as a class-action.

The case revolves around a series of pinhole leaks that sprung out of people's copper pipes and flooded hundreds of homes. The city's introduction of sodium hydroxide to the water supply in 2018 is allegedly to blame – though the city has never attributed the additive as the cause of the leaks. The chemical was removed from the supply in 2020.

The plaintiff, Thunder Bay resident Patsy Stadnyk, is seeking damages to cover all residents, businesses and organizations whose pipes were damaged, or at risk of damage or failure, caused by the city's introduction of sodium hydroxide in the water supply.

Justice Paul Perell of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice heard from the city and plaintiff's representatives on a videocall during the certification of motion hearing Wednesday.

While his written decision hasn't been released yet, Justice Perell said the claim of negligence will be included in the case. An additional claim of nuisance was debated for hours and has yet to be certified.

David O'Connor is a partner with Roy O'Connor LLP, the Toronto-based firm representing Stadnyk. He said a formal notice will be distributed to class members to indicate the case has been officially certified.

"The public should be somewhat encouraged," O'Connor said. "We're looking forward to pressing the case forward as quickly as possible and hopefully getting some compensation for the class numbers, but that remains to be seen. We'll do the best we can."

A city spokesperson has previously declined to comment on the lawsuits and said the city would address the issue in court. It has denied liability in the case.

Case is now in the discovery phase

Justice Perell has encouraged both parties to begin analyzing the issues at play – particularly around whether the city owed the people a duty of care, and if so, whether that duty was breached.

Both sides will produce all relevant documents – which O'Connor doesn't expect to take long. The city has already produced thousands of documents in a $350,000 lawsuit it's facing from St. Joseph's Care Group, also about the pinhole leaks, he said.

Both lawsuits were launched in the fall of 2020. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Once all the documents are collected, there will be examinations for discovery, where each side seeks information from the other and is examined outside of court.

The discovery process could take between eight and nine months, after which the judge will schedule either a summary judgment motion or a trial.

"I would hope we'd be through the pretrial procedures and ready for trial in less than a year," said O'Connor.

A summary judgment motion is usually heard through written affidavits from witnesses, as opposed to calling live witnesses like in a trial, which typically takes longer. Justice Perell will decide which course of action will resolve the case most effectively, O'Connor said.

O'Connor reminds residents that anyone who fits in the class definition approved by the court will automatically be included in the class action, unless they choose to exclude themselves.