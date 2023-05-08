Overdose Awareness Walk in Thunder Bay, Ont.
People painted the City of Thunder Bay purple on Saturday to raise awareness about the opioid crisis and the need for more resources to address it. Many participants held signs and photographs recognizing their lost loved ones. Here are some shots from the scene.
Event organized by the DEK Foundation and Gone Too Soon Bereavement Group
People painted the City of Thunder Bay purple on Saturday to raise awareness about the opioid crisis and the need for more resources to address it.
Many participants held signs and photographs recognizing their lost loved ones.
Here are some shots from the scene.