Preparations ramp up for next year's Ontario Winter Games in Thunder Bay

With about a year until some of Ontario's top young winter sport athletes arrive, Thunder Bay is ramping up preparations for the 2024 Ontario Winter Games.

On Monday night, Thunder Bay's council approved the appointment of members of the Games' organizing committee, who sported sleek black Ontario Winter Games apparel with Thunder Bay branding.

This year's games will wrap up in Renfrew County, Ont. this weekend, having been postponed from 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise, they're held every two years.

Thunder Bay was home to the second-ever Games in 1974. That's the last time the city hosted them, besides twice in the 1980s when some skiing events were exported to the city due to a lack of snow in southern Ontario.

"This will be the largest multi-sport games, from both a participant standpoint and a number of sports standpoint, since the Canada Summer Games in 1981," said Paul Burke, the city's sport and community development supervisor, during a presentation to council.

About 3,500 athletes, mostly between the ages of 12 and 18, will be participating – "the best of the best" in their divisions, said Burke.

The Games will be held over the weekends of Feb. 16-19 and 23-26, 2024. One of the reasons why the events will span two weekends is to make sure the city has enough capacity for hotels, transportation, venues and volunteers, Burke said.

How will the city pay for it?

Beyond the fun and games, though, is the cost – which is slated at $2.7 million. Most of the expenses are anticipated in 2024.

The provincial government is pitching in $1.3 million though a hosting grant plus $100,000 for what's known as a legacy/contingency fund to cover any deficit. Upon submitting its bid for the event, the city agreed to a $250,000 municipal financial commitment in principle, and up to $50,000 for in-kind city services and/or waived rental fees.

Staff have recommended the city use its event hosting reserve fund to cover $145,000 of the municipal contribution. The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission has already committed $200,000 to the event.

The return on the investment could be significant, though. The city expects to rake in about $6 million, with net profits to be invested back into local sports and recreation.

"People are being exposed to our community who otherwise may not have ever had the opportunity," said Tracie Smith of the long-term gains for the city.

Smith is co-chair of the 2024 Ontario Winter Games and is also the city's director of strategic initiatives and engagement.

She described the extensive work done since 2020 to prepare and submit the bid in January 2021, complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and how planning has been ongoing since.

"This is such a tremendous opportunity for our community and a great way to showcase the wonderful people and facilities that we have here," she said during the presentation.

Facility reviews are being finalized and collaboration is underway between city staff, local businesses and volunteers. Altogether, about 1,000 volunteers are needed to get the Games up and running.

The city also lobbied the government for an additional $400,000 in travel subsidies for the athletes – who will additionally be bringing their family, friends and supporters along.

"Local businesses will certainly benefit from so many people in the community being active, so we're looking forward to realizing all of those benefits," Smith said. "We are welcoming opportunities for sponsorship, so our doors are open to the business community."

Between 24 and 30 sports are on the roster, including para sports. Smith said she particularly looks forward to watching the artistic swimming, along with the traditional winter hockey and downhill and Nordic skiing.

"I think each [sport] offers something different for spectators. That's another great advantage, is everyone in our community will be welcome to come out and be spectators and cheering squads for these athletes from across Ontario," she said.

The organizing committee is currently seeking sub-committee members. Those interested in joining a subcommittee or volunteering can visit the event's website for details.