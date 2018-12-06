Youth charged after reportedly assaulting a Thunder Bay, Ont., police officer

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say two of their officers were assaulted after they were called to help a female in distress in the city's south side on early Thursday morning.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service, officers were called to the 500 block of Pacific Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. on December 6.

When they arrived, police said they found two intoxicated youths.

Police said one youth was deemed safe and returned home to a parent while the other youth was in a state of distress and said she feared for her well-being.

She was transported to hospital, according to Thursday's release.

While at the hospital, police said the youth became combative with nurses and assaulted an officer. Once officers were able to gain control of the situation, they removed the youth from the area at the request of the hospital staff.

Shortly after, police said the youth became combative and assaulted another officer.

The name of the youth is being withheld and the individual was charged with two counts of assaulting an officer.