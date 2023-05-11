First Moose Hide Campaign walk in Thunder Bay encourages men to address MMIWG crisis

With brown square pelts pinned to T-shirts saying "Honour Our Women," more than 80 people trekked through Thunder Bay on Thursday during the city's first Moose Hide Campaign walk.

The grassroots movement began more than a decade ago when Paul Lacerte and his daughter Raven Lacerte were hunting moose in northern British Columbia and felt a connection to the land around them – namely, the Highway of Tears, known for the number of Indigenous women and girls lost there.

The moose hide pins are described as a gift of medicine, hoped to cure the violence inflicting women and children.

Especially Indigenous women and girls, who are 12 times more likely to be murdered or to go missing than members of any other demographic group in Canada, as the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls reported in 2019.

The walk in Thunder Bay, organized by Nishnawbe Aski Nation and the Ontario Native Women's Association, began at the Intercity Shopping Centre and ended at City Hall, where guest speakers and performances shone a further light on the issue.

"It stemmed from men and and boys wanting to stand up and raise their voices [for] the cause," said Loretta Sheshequin, director of women's initiatives at Nishnawbe Aski Nation. "It is seen as a women's issue but men have a role to play in preventing and ending the violence as well."

The campaign's website says the pins serve as a promise: that those who wear them are making a commitment to keeping women and girls safe.

"Violence is a learned behaviour, and so here's an opportunity – how do you unlearn behaviour? [It's] through education and awareness," said Ontario Native Women's Association CEO Cora McGuire-Cyrette. "Today is one of those days where we're able to stand up together and be able to walk with the men as they take up their responsibility."

Return to traditional teachings is key: ONWA worker

Matt Richer, sexual violence awareness training co-ordinator at the Ontario Native Women's Association in Thunder Bay, said he gave out 500 moose hide pins over three days leading up to the walk.

"There isn't going to be the change that we want to see until boys and men get involved," he said.

That also requires young men to recognize their traditional roles in their cultures.

"They were the warriors and they were the fire keepers and they protected the women – and the women had really strong roles as well as leaders, and they were honoured," Richer said. "So wanting to get back to that would be a big step in the right direction into changing some of the violence that we see right now."

Much of Richer's work revolves around ending violence toward Indigenous women and girls through empowerment. He runs a boxing program for girls to help build their confidence and connection to community, and a similar program for boys that teaches them about healthy masculinity and how to build positive relationships.

He has started to see a shift in perspectives in recent years, as people are learning more about truth and reconciliation and the legacy of residential schools. At the same time, he has also witnessed a resurgence of Indigenous traditions.

"People are not embarrassed of their culture. They're learning about their culture. It's fascinating, it's beautiful," he said. "There's a lot more pride, a lot more self-esteem."

For immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. This is a national, toll-free 24/7 crisis call line providing support for anyone who requires emotional assistance related to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. You can also access long-term health support services such as mental health counselling and community-based cultural services through Indigenous Services Canada.