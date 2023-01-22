Volunteers have consolidated their efforts to find Joseph Alexander Lawson and Latanya Tait as the search for them continues in Thunder Bay.

The search for Lawson, who is known as Alex and is a member of Lac Seul First Nation and Tait, from Neskantaga First Nation, have both been ongoing for the past few weeks. Family members have flown into Thunder Bay from surrounding First Nations communities and local volunteers have combed the city.

Lawson was last seen in November in the 200 block of Madeline Street in the Grandview area, where he'd been living.

The 65-year-old is described as a five-foot-six Indigenous man with a medium build, brown eyes and long, straight grey hair, who often has facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a light-coloured North Face puffer jacket with a dark upper area, blue jeans and black shoes.

His family has become increasingly concerned about his safety since his last confirmed sighting on Nov. 27, 2022. They've launched a Facebook page, called "Missing Person Alex Lawson", which has more than 800 followers, created an email address to streamline communications and have been posting Facebook ads about his disappearance for weeks.

Kim Lawson, Lawson's daughter, told CBC News on Sunday that there have been possible sightings since the end of November but none have been confirmed. One challenge is video retention, since many businesses have deleted their security camera footage since then.

The Thunder Bay Police last issued a news update about Lawson's disappearance on Jan. 12, commending the community's efforts in helping with grid searches and encouraging people to keep their eyes peeled. Police confirmed that investigators have received numerous reports of more recent sightings of Lawson throughout the city, but to date, "no other sighting has been confirmed since Nov. 27."

Chris and Kimberly Lawson hold flyers with an image of their father, Joseph Alexander Lawson, who's been missing in Thunder Bay for eight weeks. Both came to the city from Lac Seul First Nation to assist in the search. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

Kim Lawson says police are taking the case seriously, and investigators have been responsive to her calls. The community has also been responsive, and she said she's grateful for volunteers' efforts to keep the search going.

"It's really heartwarming to see that, you know, there are people that are taking it upon themselves just to keep an eye out for him, just to check in the area," said Kim Lawson. "It made it a little easier…we felt we weren't so alone trying to find our dad."

Her dad has been known to walk long distances, but she said he's never disappeared like this. He's usually in close contact with his sister, but the family hasn't heard from him since around the time he was last seen.

"We don't want to forget about my dad," she said. "We think about him every day. It's been pretty hard on us, just not knowing where he is. We've reached out so many times and if somebody knows [where he is], just let us know. We just want to know that he's OK."

Where is Latanya Tait?

Recently, search efforts for Lawson have been consolidated with another missing person's case: 25-year-old Latanya Tait.

Tait is described as a five-foot-10 Indigenous woman with a medium build, medium-length, brown curly hair and brown eyes. The last confirmed sighting of her was on Jan. 1 around 11:30 a.m. near Oliver Road and Golf Links Road, according to the Thunder Bay Police Service.

She was last seen wearing a dark parka with fur around the hood, purple hoodie, black pants and black running shoes.

Tait's family, like Lawson's, has also been vocal in appealing to the public about her whereabouts. A Facebook group called "Search for Latanya Tait" has more than 300 members.

Her father, Norman Moonias, spoke with CBC News on Sunday and said his daughter has been going through a difficult time due to recent deaths in the family. He suspected something was wrong when Tait didn't wish him a happy birthday in December or contact him over the Christmas holidays.

Moonias, a stay-at-home-dad, lives in Neskantaga First Nation, an Ojibwe community located 436 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay. He's been in the city for a while now assisting search efforts for Tait, and said he'll feel "unfulfilled" if he goes home without knowing she is safe. Her siblings are just as worried as he is.

He encourages anyone with information about his daughter to contact him or the police. He is hoping to hear from her, saying there have been possible sightings but none that have been confirmed.

"I can't go on false hope," he said.

Community volunteers have formed a "command centre" at Thunder Bay's Ramada Inn to consolidate search efforts for both missing people. Gas station gift cards and refreshments have been provided to those assisting with the search. More information about the search team can be found on the "Search for Latanya Tait" Facebook group.

There were 614 missing persons investigations conducted by the Thunder Bay Police Service in 2021, according to the agency's annual report that year.

The Thunder Bay Police Service last issued a news update about Tait's disappearance on Jan. 15. Anyone with information, about either Alex Lawson's or Latanya Tait's whereabouts, is asked to call police at 807-684-1200. They can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.