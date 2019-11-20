Lowe's Canada closing 34 stores including Thunder Bay location
Thunder Bay's Lowe's store is set to close as part of a company wide shuttering. The company says 34 stores across Canada were under performing.
The Thunder Bay Lowe's location will close its doors at end of January
Lowe's Canada announced the closure of 34 stores across Canada, including one in Thunder Bay.
The Lowe's in the Intercity Shopping Centre is set to close Jan. 31, 2020 according to the company. In a release, Lowe's Canada — which also owns RONA — said the 34 stores slated to close were under performing.
The company said the employees affected by these changes will be supported throughout the transition and some eligible employees will be able to transfer to nearby locations when their store closes.
According to the release Lowe's 2018 fiscal year saw sales of $71.3 billion.
