People in Thunder Bay, and across northwestern Ontario woke up to discover they needed to grab the shovels once again on Monday, after a major system dumped close to 20 centimetres of snow on the region.

"It was another fairly large system that is affecting the entire province," Environment Canada meteorologist Marie-Eve Giguere told CBC News, "so it affected Manitoba and right now as we speak, I see it all the way to Indiana and Washington.

She said much like the winter storm that came across the region in late December 2018, Monday's winter storm is also "full of moisture" with "lots of precipitation."

"It brings warm temperature and rain in southern Ontario but lots of snow in the northwest," Giguere added. " It was quite impressive snowfall rate. It started after midnight, so we're talking within a few hours we're almost at 20 centimetres, and we're talking a few centimetres falling per hour. That's a lot of snow

The storm was expected to taper off by the afternoon in Thunder Bay. However, Giguere predicted it could dump another 10 to 15 centimetres on communities along the north shore of Lake Superior, and those east of the lake.

Rebecca Blaquiere and her son, Roderick, spent the Monday morning playing in the snow and looking for treasures. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

"Sault Ste.Marie, Wawa, Elliot Lake ... they could be the one getting the most snow with this system actually. Sault Ste. Marie could get 30, maybe more, 35 centimetres. And then the Sudbury area, we're looking at mix precipitation so there's a lot of snow on the way there and then it could be mixed with freezing rain," she explained.

Northwestern Ontario isn't likely to receive any more large accumulations of snow in the next few days, said Giguere, but she added that colder temperatures are on their way, beginning Tuesday.

The "wind will shift and it will be from the northwest and as we know from the northwest is brisk, gusty winds, so very few precipitation in the next days ... but definitely cold weather especially Wednesday and Thursday morning," Giguere said, adding that windchill values will likely be in the minus 20 to minus 30 range.

"No school for them, no work for me"

Parents and children had a day off on Monday, when the heavy snow forced schools, businesses and daycare centres to close for the day..

Rebecca Blaquiere and her son spent the morning shovelling snow and enjoying the unexpected family day in Thunder Bay.

"It's actually been great. The snow is nice and fluffy, it's not too cold, the kids can go out and play, I have four-wheel drive, we're good to go!," Blaquiere said as her son played in the snow. She explained he was "looking for treasure, also known as chunks of ice."

"It's a snow day, no school for them, no work for me. Offices are closed. It's nice to have family day."

Thunder Bay was blanketed by another heavy fall of snow on Monday, when a large weather system dumped approximately 20 centimetres of snow on the northwestern Ontario city. (Matt Prokopchuk/CBC )

Shawn Fraser was one of the many people in Thunder Bay who spent the morning shovelling snow and making sure their cars could get out of their driveway.

"It's not so cold out today, so the snow is a little heavier than usual. It might be a snowman kind of day because of the snow, or a snow ball fight kind of day, we'll see," Fraser said.

He said his son woke up at 9 a.m. surprised and excited to have an extra day off before school starts for the new year.