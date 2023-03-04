Big game hockey returns to the Fort William Gardens as Lakehead's playoff run continues

The Fort William Gardens was brimming with hometown pride Friday night as locals cheered on Thunder Bay's favourite wolfpack.

Tickets were sold out days in advance of the second game of the OUA Western Conference best-of-three finals between the Lakehead Thunderwolves and Windsor Lancers — which Lakehead won 2-1 in overtime.

Lakehead finished the regular season in first place in their division with an 18-9 record. They lost Game 1 of the series in a shutout with Windsor – but centre Griffen Fox netted the winning goal.

While the younger fans watching weren't the most talkative, their enthusiasm was evident from their smiles, face paint and foam fingers – well, paws.

Mason Deller, eight, plays for the Maroon Athletics U-9 team. He said his favourite thing about watching the Thunderwolves is seeing them skate.

His dad, Matt Deller, coaches Mason as well as his brothers and sister. The sport keeps the family fairly busy – but they still manage to squeeze in time to support the university team.

Matt Deller and his son, Mason, cheer on the Lakehead Thunderwolves at the Fort William Gardens. (Sarah Law/CBC)

"It's nice to see everybody out again and participating and being active in the sport community again," Deller said.

Brothers TJ and Luke Perras, ages eight and five respectively, play in the Grandview Recreational Hockey Association league.

When asked what he liked about watching the Thunderwolves, TJ answered: "the players and stuff."

TJ said he'd like to play for the Thunderwolves when he's older. As for Luke, he shook his head no – perhaps hoping to compete against his big brother someday.

A family tradition

Seven-year-old Audrey Upper-Smith isn't a hockey player herself but said she's been a fan of the Thunderwolves for two years now.

"I think they play very good," she said.

Audrey's dad, Jamie Smith, said looking at the banners around the arena brought back memories of watching the Thunder Bay Flyers and Thunder Bay Twins with his parents when he was Audrey's age.

"The Fort William Gardens and the hockey community is such a tradition," Smith said. "It's pretty amazing now to be a dad sitting here with my daughter … sort of paying it forward. The fact that we're still able to pack this place when a team is doing well, it's great."

Brothers Luke and TJ Perras cheer on the Lakehead Thunderwolves at the Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Sarah Law/CBC)

Stephanie Hyde, who works at the merchandise booth, remembers coming to games with her dad. Over the last decade, she's seen generations of families go through the arena doors to support the local team.

Thunderwolves fans have been coming in droves for the past couple weekends, she said.

As CBC News was putting this article together, a man called the station to ask the game's score. Sadly, he wasn't able to get tickets.

Dallas Hogan, a former security guard at the Gardens, was lucky enough to snag seats and didn't want his 15-year-old daughter to take that for granted. So, he said he banned her from using her phone during the game to make sure she gave the Thunderwolves her undivided attention.

Jamie Smith and his daughter, Audrey Upper-Smith, watch Game 2 of the OUA Western Conference finals between the Lakehead Thunderwolves and Windsor Lancers. (Sarah Law/CBC)

Hogan's daughter was not at the concession stand to comment on her dad's look, which consisted of a blue wig, black sunglasses and a full face – and beard – coated in blue and yellow paint.

But even the quieter, more subdued members of the crowd were glued to the ice. Barb and Margaret Crowe are season ticket holders and have been coming out to games for years – drawn in by quality hockey and quality company.

Getting to know the hockey community has been a big part of what's brought them back season after season.

"It's nice to see that they've had the two sellouts because the past five years, it's really dropped off," said Barb Crowe. "Now, it's really making a difference. [Andrew] Wilkins has put together a really good team."

Game 3 will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay.