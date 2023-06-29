A new meal program for seniors and Elders in Thunder Bay, Ont. serves a dual purpose

When Ann Kossar started coming to the Roots Community Food Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont. with her husband, she didn't know anyone – but now she has to push two tables together to make room for all her new friends.

Between 80 and 90 people come to Roots for the free seniors and Elders meal program twice a week, helping ease pressures on other organizations such as the Dew Drop Inn, which serves hundreds of meals a day.

The organization's no-questions-asked approach aims to create a welcoming space for everyone – from those who cannot prepare or afford a meal at home to those who are seeking the companionship of eating with others.

"Because of my arthritis, I've been having a lot of trouble lifting my arms and everything. So I thought a couple of meals a [week] that were provided by someone other than me would be great," said Kossar.

"You get a lot of camaraderie, you get a break from cooking a little bit, and that's the part I like – the break from cooking," she said with a laugh.

Formerly known as Roots to Harvest before becoming part of Community Food Centres Canada, the organization runs community food markets and programs such as cooking classes and grows its own food through urban agriculture.

Erin Beagle is the executive director of Roots Community Food Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., which is celebrating the opening of its new dining room. (Sarah Law/CBC)

Its new dining room opened in February at 450 Fort William Rd.

The organization held an open house on Thursday featuring speeches by Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu and representatives of Lac Seul First Nation, Fort William First Nation, Community Food Centres Canada and the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre.

Hajdu also announced $730,000 to help retrofit the space through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program, reducing the operating costs of the building and making it more energy-efficient.

Executive director Erin Beagle said the dining room has had a phenomenal response so far, but it's also been "a little bit heartbreaking."

"Some people are saying, 'I haven't eaten with somebody in years. Like I have not sat at the table with somebody in years.' Some people are saying, 'I have never been able to enjoy this kind of food at my table – I just can't afford it,'" said Beagle.

Working with Indigenous partners

Besides serving fresh food grown locally, Roots also aims to bring cultural dishes to the table, working with partners such as the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre and Fort William First Nation to secure wild game.

"There's a long way to go still in the policies and all of the health pieces that restrict access to wild foods for people in communities, and we want to push against those boundaries in ways that show that it is safe, that it is the right thing to do, and that this is food that we are nourished by and that other cultures here are nourished by," Beagle said.

Fort William First Nation's Chief Michele Solomon speaks about the importance of working with organizations like Roots Community Food Centre at the grand opening of its new dining room. (Sarah Law/CBC)

Fort William First Nation Chief Michele Solomon spoke of the importance of strengthening the community's relationship with organizations like Roots in supporting Indigenous food sovereignty locally.

"When you grew up in a community where there's a daily struggle for food, when you have experience having to go to a food bank and receive nothing but boxed food to feed your family … to know that there is that much work and effort being put into giving good food to people in a place that you can feel respected and loved and cared for – it's beautiful," Solomon said.

Providing dignified food access

Jared Boyce started working at Roots' urban farms after completing one of the organization's cooking courses several weeks ago.

"It's actually pretty good work. I like doing it," he said – adding that working outdoors guarantees a good summer tan.

Jared Boyce began working at the urban farms run by Roots Community Food Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont. after completing one of the organization's cooking courses. He says he enjoys working outdoors and appreciates the importance of bringing people fresh produce. (Sarah Law/CBC)

He also recognizes the importance of fruits and vegetables to people's diets, and how not everyone in the region has access to them.

"A lot of people go without," he said.

The free meals are served on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. While they're designated for seniors and Elders, Beagle said the organization hopes to expand them to other groups in the future.

"We know there are so many people in our community that need this kind of food access, that need this choice, that dignified way of eating in a beautiful space and eating together," she said.