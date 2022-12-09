Ready to ditch the decorations? Here's how you can recycle your Christmas tree in Thunder Bay

Do you take your Christmas tree down the day after the festivities or do you keep it up until it wilts?

If you're ready to take down your natural tree, the City of Thunder Bay's annual Christmas tree chipping program runs from Boxing Day until Jan. 12.

Fresh-cut Christmas trees can be dropped off at several locations across the city. After being collected, they will be chipped and then added to the compost pile at the landfill.

Once the compost is matured come spring, it is given to residents for free to help enrich their gardens and lawns.

"A major benefit of a natural Christmas tree is that it's easy to recycle," said Jason Sherband, manager of the city's solid waste and recycling services, in a press release.

There are nine drop-off locations across the city:

North drop-off locations:

Brent Park (Balsam Street at Margaret Street)

County Park Tennis Courts (County Boulevard)

Grandview Arena (Westminster United Church parking lot off Madeline Street)

John Jumbo Recreation Centre (Toivo Street)

Strathcona Golf Course (500 Hodder Ave.)

South drop-off locations:

Delaney Arena (Legion Track Drive)

Kinsmen Northwood Centre (609 N. James St.)

Westfort Playing Field (Off Neebing Avenue)

West Thunder Community Centre (915 S. Edward St.)

People must make sure all ornaments and tinsel are removed from their trees before dropping them off, including any bags used to transport them to the collection site.

Residents are reminded that Christmas trees cannot be left at recycling depots or put out for curbside collection.

People can call the city's dispatch at 807-625-2195 or go to thunderbay.ca/christmas for more information.