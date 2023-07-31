2 charged after stolen vehicle driven into Thunder Bay's historic Chippewa Park carousel

Two people are facing charges after a stolen vehicle was driven into the Chippewa Park carousel on the weekend, causing heavy damage to the historic structure.

Police said the incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Responding officers learned a man and woman were in the vehicle at the time of the collision, but fled the scene on foot.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen earlier Saturday morning.

However, the male suspect turned himself in to police Saturday afternoon, while the female suspect was located and arrested Saturday evening.

The carousel has been undergoing major restoration work in recent years, and Donna Gilhooly, co-chair of the Friends of Chippewa Park's Carousel Restoration Committee, said the incident was "like a kick in the gut."

The crash destroyed a section of the fence surrounding the ride and the carousel's flooring, as well as one of the chariots.

"It was one of the old chariots, not one of the new chariots that had been hand carved," Gilhooly said.

One of the wooden horses also sustained minor damage, she said; the carousel has been closed until further notice.

The full extent of the damage to the carousel is yet to be determined, Gilhooly said.

"We need engineers to go in and evaluate," she said. "We do know that some of the iron rods on the floor have been bent, and a carousel is sort of like an intricate watch movement."

"Everything has to balance … for it to work effectively."

Police said a 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, both of Thunder Bay, are each facing charges of mischief over $5,000, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Both have been released from custody with conditions, pending a future court appearance.