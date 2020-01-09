A 'game-changer': FedNor funding to help Thunder Pride Association build capacity

The chair of a Thunder Bay LGBTQ organization says new funding from FedNor will be a "game-changer" for the group.

The funding of $123,000 for the Thunder Pride Association was announced Tuesday, and association chair Jason Veltri said some of the money will go toward hiring a program manager.

"It's a really exciting day," said Thunder Pride Association chair Jason Veltri. "I don't think I even envisioned a year ago, taking this role, being able to now say that we're hiring staff. That's massive."

"It will take some of the burden off the volunteer board, and really put the onus on moving the organization forward in a more-meaningful way."

Veltri said the money will also help support Thunder Pride 2020, as well as the Fierte Canada Pride National Conference, which will take place in Thunder Bay in January 2021.

"We're just in the early stages of planning," Veltri said of the national conference. "We will be having entertainment, obviously. We are working on workshops that are really more northern-focused, and that are to support the rural and more-grassroots pride organizations in capacity-building, media relations, policy development."

"A lot of those organizations, as they're fledgling, need that support."

The money was announced by Thunder Bay-Superior North MP, and Canadian Health Minister, Patty Hajdu.

"It signals a couple of things," Hajdu said. "One, that the organization has reached the level of maturity that they're able to actually successfully apply for a federal grant."

"Secondly, that they see potential in Thunder Bay in terms of contributing to economic growth and tourism through engaging with the [LGBTQ] community and allies."