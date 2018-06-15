Thunder Pride taking precautions in case of disruptions

Thunder Pride is taking some extra precautions during its Pride Parade and Pride at the Marina events this weekend in the wake of recent disruptions and attacks at similar events in Ontario.

A media release issued by Fierte Canada Pride, the national association of Pride organizations, states a disruption took place at the Dunnville, Ontario, Pride celebration in May, when a group blocked the parade, and held anti-gay signs, blocking the event's stage. The next day, one of the organizers was attacked in his home, the release states.

A similar disruption took place June 10 in Barrie, targeting the Barrie Pride Parade, the release states.

Ken Miller, chair of Thunder Pride, said there's some indication the groups are connected, and while no specific threats have been made against Thunder Bay's upcoming Pride events, there is concern that the group is planning to disrupt other events in the province, particularly small-to-medium sized events near the U.S. border.

Extra precautions

"We kind of just fit the bill for what they're looking for," Miller said. "We don't want to create hysteria over this, and we don't make to make it this huge thing."

"We want to make sure that everyone's able to be aware, and they know if they see something or hear something that they just know isn't right, that they can find an organizer or a police officer in the area and let them know," he said.

Miller said Thunder Pride has spoken to Thunder Bay police about the issue. There will be officers and security on-hand Saturday, but that, Miller said, is the case every year.

"We are still going to be going to Pride, and we are still going to be showing off what we do, and celebrating who we are," he said. "We expect a great turnout."

Pride events scheduled for Saturday in Thunder Bay

"I just hope that we can expect just as many people showing up and celebrating with us as we would have before this alert."

Thunder Pride has two events planned for Saturday in Thunder Bay.

First, the Pride Parade will start at 11:30 a.m. at Waverly Park, and make its way down to the waterfront.

It will immediately be followed by Pride in the Park, which runs in Marina Park from noon until 6 p.m.