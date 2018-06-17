Thunder Bay Pride celebrations biggest ever, organizers say

Organizers of this year's Thunder Pride celebrations say the 2018 event was the biggest ever.

Saturday's Pride parade doubled in size from about a dozen entries last year to about 25 this year, according to the event's chair Ken Miller.

Last year, an estimated 3,500 people attended the parade and festival, which wrapped up at 6 p.m., he said.

This year, Miller estimated that same number of people had already visited Marina Park by 3 p.m. — at which point Thunder Pride was forced to prematurely shut down the festival due to thunderstorms.

Pride's numbers have been growing every year, Miller said, but it saw an increase in last-minute entries this year. It happened after organizers issued a news release saying they would be taking extra precautions due to protests and attacks involving Pride-related events elsewhere in the province.

"I am so happy. I am so amazed. It's incredible the people who came out," he said. "Even though we had severe weather warnings [and] people feared for the worst ... everyone still came."

"People were dancing in the rain after it started for well over an hour," he said.