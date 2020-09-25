Thunder Oak Cheese Farm celebrating a quarter century of gouda-making

Located south of Thunder Bay in Neebing, Thunder Oak Cheese Farm produces just over a tonne of cheese every week. The business is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, but as it turns out, the Schep family has a much longer history with gouda.

Walter and Joanne Schep own Thunder Oak Cheese Farm. (Water Schep)

I spoke with co-owner and head cheesemaker Walter Schep about how it all began — and asked if he ever gets tired of eating cheese.

when Walter mentions the DFO, that's the Dairy Farmers of Ontario.

