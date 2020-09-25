Thunder Oak Cheese Farm celebrating a quarter century of gouda-making
Up North's Jonathan Pinto spoke with co-owner and head cheesemaker Walter Schep about how it began.
Head cheesemaker Walker Schep produces 16 varieties of gouda
Located south of Thunder Bay in Neebing, Thunder Oak Cheese Farm produces just over a tonne of cheese every week. The business is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, but as it turns out, the Schep family has a much longer history with gouda.
I spoke with co-owner and head cheesemaker Walter Schep about how it all began — and asked if he ever gets tired of eating cheese.
Tap on the player to hear our conversation.
"Northern Nosh" is a new weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.