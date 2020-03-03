Thunder Mountain Singers reflect on 25 years in Thunder Bay

The Thunder Mountain Singers have shared their culture and traditions around the city of Thunder Bay and beyond for the last 25 years, often playing at community events and gatherings.

Dave Simard, one of the founding members of the Thunder Mountain Singers said he started singing when he was a young teen, and then formed a group when him and friends decided they wanted to create their own unique sound.

"We had really great mentors when we were young, we had the likes of the Thunder Bay Singers, and Lake of the Woods, and some singers from Eagle Lake who were really influential in developing our singing," he said.

Simard said it was the elders in the community that encouraged the group to form under one name.

"One of the elders from Fort William First Nation had seen us, and she was the one that gave us the name Thunder Mountain Singers," said Simard.

He added that the name was powerful for the group to have because of the history behind the name. He said it allowed them to learn more about the history of Mount McKay, or Anemki Wajiw.

Travelling to northern communities

"We didn't understand the enormous identity that people from all over the country identify with that name," he said. "We had people from right across the country that came to see to teach us things, to tell us things…we are very fortunate that way."

The Thunder Mountain Singers have travelled as far as New Mexico for the Gathering of Nations, as well as White Swan, Washington.

Simard added that travelling to northern communities over the years has been "incredible" as the group was able to teach about drumming and the culture surrounding their music.

"They call it the heartbeat of the nation, it brought you to the drum," he said.

This story is a part of CBC Thunder Bay's 50 Years, 50 Days, 50 Stories series marking the 50th anniversary of the amalgamation of Fort William and Port Arthur to become Thunder Bay.