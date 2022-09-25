Thunder City Speedway roars into 2023

The checkered flag has flown over the first full season of dirt track racing at Thunder City Speedway, but track management won't be easing up on the throttle too much as they prepare for 2023.

The speedway, located on Highway 130 just outside of Thunder Bay, recently wrapped up a season during which thousands of race fans cheered on dozens of drivers every Wednesday night.

"Everything was fantastic," said Rick Simpson, Thunder City Speedway's track manager. "The only thing we had against us pretty much the whole year was the weather on Wednesdays, didn't really want to cooperate with the rain, and that's a big part to get the track prepped with all the drivers and the cars."

"So we had a bit of a struggle there," he said. "It was hard to get going on Wednesdays, but then when we started rolling the fans started picking up, and great success for the first year."

The track drew drivers from Thunder Bay, but also across northwestern Ontario, and the United States, Simpson said.

And while dirt track racing has ended for 2022 — Thunder City will host a monster truck show in October, and track officials are looking at possibly hosting some other events, like Snocross — some improvements to things like parking and fencing will be made in preparation for next year, Simpson said.

One fan who will definitely be back at the track next season is Mike Boyechko.

"I only missed one race because of surgery to my right shoulder," he said. "That just happened to be the day of the race."

Boyechko said he's been watching racing since the 1960s, when he'd go to Riverview Raceway with family, and then became part of a pit crew in the 1970s.

"The drivers are probably more personal," he said of dirt track racing. "It's not like your typical NASCAR rich guys kind of racing, it's more like your down-home racing kind of thing."

"It could be your next-door neighbour."

As for Thunder City Speedway itself, Boyechko said it was a "fabulous facility."

"Riverview was a fantastic race track, too, but you were kind of more spread out, so you weren't really sitting side-to-side with thousands of other people," he said. "As far as I'm concerned [at Thunder City Speedway], there's no bad seat in that whole house."

"Don't matter where you sit, you've got a ... fabulous seat there."