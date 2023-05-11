Thunder City Rumble Auto and Tractor Show revs up for Canada Day

Organizers of this year's Thunder City Rumble Auto and Tractor Show are hoping to beat 2022's fundraising total.

The annual event – which will be held on Canada Day at Thunder City Speedway – is a fundraiser for Our Kids Count.

"Last year we raised just over $30,000," said event chair Daniel Trevisanutto. "This year, the more the merrier. If we can even raise $40,000 to $50,000, that'll be really fantastic."

This year's Thunder City Rumble will include a car and antique tractor show, beer garden, live music, fireworks, and an appearance by Mandy and Joe Martin from the TV show Iron Resurrection.

"You'll be able to show off your car to them, they'll be out walking around with the day, interacting with everyone," Trevisanutto said. "So it's just a really good way for people to show off their vehicles, because so many people, individuals that have these older cars, there's a lot of work and a lot of pride in those vehicles."

"To be able to show it off to someone who has been so successful in the industry is a really special moment for a lot of people."

Our Kids Count executive director Jackie Knough said funds raised will support the organization's day-to-day programming.

"Our Kids Count provides a safe place for families to come and learn valuable skills," she said. "We believe if parents are given the right set of tools, children will succeed."

"We offer walk-in counselling, food support, pre- [and] post-natal programs, Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program, and many workshops for families."

She said the fundraising is very important for Our Kids Count.

Admission to Thunder City Rumble is free.

Anyone who wants to register a vehicle for the show can do so at the Our Kids Count website.