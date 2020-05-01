Thunder Bay brings National Youth Week activities online due to COVID-19

The City of Thunder Bay is bringing its National Youth Week and Youth Arts Week events online this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

National Youth Week, and Youth Arts Week, both officially launched on May 1.

"We've been running youth week for many, many years," Amanda Prien, the City of Thunder Bay's program supervisor of children, youth, and strategic initiatives, said. "But we are running it virtually this year."

"We still wanted to do the week and give people kind of more fun to focus on," she said. "So, we've arranged for at least four activities every day."

Youth Arts Week and National Youth Week launched at 2 p.m. in Thunder Bay, Prien said, and the next several days will include a wide variety of activities, from cooking and arts classes, to beading workshops and movie nights, all delivered via online services like Facebook or Zoom.

An online concert by Thunder Bay's LockyerBoys is also scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

All events are free, and open to anyone aged 12-24.

"All of our recreation facilities have been closed," Prien said. "We were really looking for a way to still engage a lot of our participants."

"We don't get to check in, we don't get to see them, so this was something that we could do where they'd still be involved, and be a part of it."

A full schedule of Thunder Bay's National Youth Week and Youth Arts Week events is available online.