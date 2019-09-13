Thunder Bay young people say they plan to vote

Many young people in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're committed to voting in the upcoming federal election.

CBC spoke to several students at Lakehead University and Confederation College on Friday, and all but one said they intended to cast a ballot on October 21st.

"Now I'm able to vote, if I don't vote, I'm going to have no say at all," said Amy Stieh. "If we're not voting, they're not going to appeal to us or get what we want in the platform."

"I'm just of age, so I think it's something I should do as a citizen," Will Moody said.

"We live in exciting times, let's say," said Bernie Wolski. "There's a lot going on and a lot of things being cut, especially in the education system, and I do not agree with that in any way." (Heather Kitching/CBC)

While some students simply said they're voting because they believe it's their civic duty, others were motivated by issues – notably environmental issues and provincial cuts to education funding.

"I have a really really soft spot for the environment, so that's a big determiner," said Chelsea Caddo.

"We live in exciting times, let's say," said Bernie Wolski. "There's a lot going on and a lot of things being cut, especially in the education system, and I do not agree with that in any way."

Everyone he knows is planning to vote, Wolski said.

"We really are getting out there, and we want change to happen."

More than 57 per cent of young people aged 18 to 24 cast ballots during the 2015 federal election - up more than 18 per cent from 2011.