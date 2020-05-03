Thunder Bay youth riding bike to raise money for hospital foundation

A nine year old from Thunder Bay has big plans to do an impressive charity bike ride this summer and he won't let the COVID -19 pandemic slow him down.

Michael Vita plans to bike at least 1,000 kilometres to help raise money for the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.

Vita, who is a student at St. Bernard elementary school, said he will attempt to ride at least 10 kilometres a day over the next four months, or at least 50 kilometres a week.

He said the idea came when he was talking with his family at dinner one night.

"I said I want to do a thousand kilometres and then I will do it in one month," Vita said. "Then that was not enough time, and we discussed a couple different things and then said how about four months?"

Vita is asking people to pledge at least five cents a kilometre to help out the hospital foundation. If he manages to complete the full 1,000-kilometre distance, that sum will amount to about $50 a person.

Micheal Vita's mother Heather, works for the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, but said Michael came up with the bike riding charity idea on his own.

She said he is an active kid, with a lot of compassion and energy.

"He has always been very athletic and likes doing lots of different sports," said Heather Vita." Michael's always been really good at anything he puts his mind to in terms of athletics."

As the member of an avid cycling family, Michael won't be riding alone most days as mother and father Domenic, as well as his younger sister Emily, will join him as much as possible.

Michael Vita will be riding some of the time with sister Emily and their parents Domenic and Heather. (photo: Heather Vita)

Michael said he is also excited to be riding a brand new mountain bike, which he won at a skiing wrap up dinner last year.

He said he has had to visit the hospital a few times for sprains and injuries from his sports, and is aware of the important role it plays, especially now.

"A lot of people are getting sick," Michael said. "I want to give the money to the area of highest need."

Donations to Michael's ride can be made through the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation website.