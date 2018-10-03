Youth to quiz Thunder Bay mayoral candidates

Some mayoral candidates in Thunder Bay, Ont., will spend Wednesday morning speaking to residents who aren't allowed to vote.

The Regional Multicultural Youth Council is hosting candidates at Hammarskjold High School.

The event follows a forum this past spring, which invited youth to discuss their priorities for the city, said Heran Zhao, the RMYC's co-president.

It's important for young people to have a chance to question their politicians, she said, and it's also important for politicians to speak to youth.

"We tell them that the youth is the future of Thunder Bay, and then so by them participating and talking to the youth it shows the youth and parents and the community that they care about the future of the city," she said.

The April forum that spawned the current sessions with the mayoral candidates was a local off-shoot of the Canada We Want conferences, a series of youth consultations across the country aimed at informing a national youth policy.

Youth attending that forum listed a number of concerns related to life in the city, including drug addiction, crime, safety in high risk neighbourhoods and issues related to minorities such as members of the LGBT community, Zhao said.

The RMYC will host additional forums with other mayoral candidates next week.