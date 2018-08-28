Feds pledge $5.6 million for Thunder Bay youth program

The federal government has committed $5.6 million dollars in funding for a new youth inclusion program for the city of Thunder Bay.

One of its goals is to help students from remote First Nations who are attending high school in the city to feel more welcome and supported.

"This is a massive deal for the City of Thunder Bay and youth coming to Thunder Bay," said Lee-Ann Chevrette, the coordinator of the City's Crime Prevention Strategy.

The program stems from recommendations contained in the Seven Youth Inquest report aimed at preventing First Nations student deaths in the city.

It's a multi-faceted initiative that will be based at three neighbourhood sites — Simpson/Ogden, Windsor/Picton/Blucher, and Limbrick — and two school sites: Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School and Matawa Learning Centre.

In addition, there will be a mobile unit visiting neighbourhoods where there is no full-time site.

Each of these sites will connect young people with recreational opportunities, arts programming and culture-based programming, according to a backgrounder from the City of Thunder Bay. Youth navigators will reach out to youth in the community, build trusting relationships and help those youth get their needs met in the city.

Another facet of the program is cultural land-based programming offered in partnership with Fort William First Nation on the First Nation's lands.

"That could range anything from hunting, trapping, medicine picking, just being on the land, learning about the different plants and stuff and the traditional medicines that are out there and I guess too probably elders lending their guidance," said Kristy Boucher, the communications officer and executive assistant in the Office of the Chief.

"Kids from the north desperately want to be back on the land, I'm sure," she said.

In addition, the city will organize an annual gathering each year for Grade 8 students in remote communities, allowing them to come to the city for a two to three day orientation before they come back to start school the following year.

The program is a collaboration between 18 partners, including North Caribou Lake First Nation, Dilico Anishinabek Family Care, the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board, and Evergreen a United Neighbourhood.

It is currently funded for five years.

The groups plan to launch the program five months from now, Chevrette said.