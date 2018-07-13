Aboriginal Legal Services returns to Thunder Bay to grade respondents on youth inquest recommendations

Aboriginal Legal Services says it will be back in Thunder Bay, Ont., next month to give another grade to respondents on how they're tackling the seven youth inquest recommendations.

Lawyers with the Toronto-based organization were in the city last August with a one-year report on how the various parties, to which jurors made recommendations, have responded.

The inquest jury into the deaths of the seven students between 2000 and 2011 made 145 recommendations to a number of parties — including various levels of government, the City of Thunder Bay, police, First Nation service providers and educational authorities.

Last August, the worst grade went to the federal government while Keewaytinook Okimakanak chiefs council received the best mark.