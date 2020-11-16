Hit the slopes with a product from Thunder Bay, Ont.

If you're looking to hit the slopes this coming season, there's a product developed in Thunder Bay, Ont., that might make skiing a little clearer for you.

Xspex Optics Inc., is a company developing ski goggles that attach the lenses to the frames using only magnets. It's also one of only a few Canadian ski goggle companies, said Managing Director Andrew Kondor.

Kondor, along with business partner Dave Bradley, started the company about a year and a half ago.

The inspiration, Kondor said, was visiting a few ski goggle manufacturers in Asia, where he had other business connections in the hobby industry.

"I was shopping in Canada for sports products for my kids. And, I was looking at how cool some of those (goggles) were, and how they could be improved."

Nothing else like it available

Kondor said he wears glasses, and found that many of the goggles adapted for people with glasses looked clunky.

"I was intrigued by the ability to adapt the goggle to the improvements that I wanted to make, including the simplicity of changing the lenses, and making things look cool," he said.

Kondor had some prototypes made, which were brought to Quebec by Bradley, who is an avid skier. Bradley, along with a few friends, tested the goggles, which got rave reviews, particularly because of how the lenses were interchangeable, as they are held on with magnets.

Kondor said the company has an edge in the magnetic market; there's nothing else like it available.

And, for the summer, Xspex has a product line of floating sunglasses.

Goggles will feature work by Indigenous artist

Xspex also recently signed agreements with members of the Canadian Freestyle Ski Team, including Max Moffatt and Mark Hendrickson, to use their product.

"Thunder Bay has been fantastic in supporting what we've done. We're in all the major ski shops in Thunder Bay now. We're in some of the largest sporting goods stores in different provinces in Canada, and we're really working on some big deals with some other companies as well."

Kondor said two of the goggle models, the Havoc and Chaos, will feature the artwork of Indigenous artist Rod Ostamus. Ostamus, who is originally from Fort Hope but now lives in Thunder Bay, will have two pieces emblazoned onto the straps of the ski goggles.

The pieces include images of the sun rising over the Sleeping Giant and setting over the Rockies, and images of a wolf and caribou, along with a polar bear.

A portion of the proceeds from those goggles will benefit medical charities in Thunder Bay.