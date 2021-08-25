Thunder Bay city council approves work-from-home pilot project

The City of Thunder Bay is preparing to bring its employees back to their offices, but some may have the opportunity to work from home on an ongoing basis.

Councillors on Monday approved a nine-month pilot project that will allow employees to apply to continue to work from home.

"We learned through the pandemic that some staff, where appropriate, can be just as productive, if not more productive, working from home," Acting City Manager Karen Lewis said. "And some cities, even prior to the pandemic, had work- from-home procedures in place.

"Given the evolving workplace, we thought it was fitting to recommend to council, including a work-from-home policy and procedure as part of our work-life initiatives with the city."

The report initially recommended council adopt the work-from-home policy outright on Monday. However, Mayor Bill Mauro moved an amendment that changed it to a nine-month pilot.

"There is no doubt that as a result of [COVID-19], there is likely to be a lot more working from home, not just in the public sector, not just with municipalities, provincial and or federal governments, in the private sector as well," Mauro said. "I have no doubt about that. So instinctively, I think it is the way that workforces generally will be heading.

"Having said that, I just thought there was a lot more that needed to be considered. I saw it as a major policy decision."

Mauro said a report on the pilot project is due back to council in June.

Employees need to apply for remote work

"We will see how many have applied, how many have approved, how many have been turned down, why have they been turned down?" he said. "I was a bit concerned with, you know, how this will be received by those in the workforce who do not have the same ability now to work from home.

"Some jobs, obviously, just cannot work from home. That's understood, and that is not necessarily not to have a work-from-home policy, but it can potentially lead do some discord in the workplace."

Mauro said, for example, some employees may save on child-care costs if their job allows them to work from home.

"So, you get a benefit that we can't share with all other employees equally," he said.

Lewis said there will be an application process for employees who'd like to work from home. They'll need to work with supervisors to see if their job is a good fit, and if the change is approved, the employee's work will be monitored, and performance management systems will be put in place.

Equipment costs to consider

There will be some costs incurred by employees as well, including providing their own internet, a phone and a printer if needed.

The city would provide ergonomic furniture if required, although that would remain the property of the city.

"If it changes their insurance for [the employee's] home, they're responsible for that," Lewis said. "So this should only open the door for potentially some savings for the corporation, not additional costs."

Lewis said more information will be provided to employees soon.