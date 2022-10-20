Thunder Bay makes its pitch for more elite women's baseball with bid for 2024 World Cup, 2023 qualifiers

Team Canada women's baseball team is playing Team USA in a five-game exhibition in Thunder Bay, Ont., meet some of the key players as the series gets underway.

Elite women's baseball could be coming back to Thunder Bay, with the northwestern Ontario city bidding on the two major upcoming world cup events.

The Thunder Bay International Baseball Association is putting in bids for the 2023 Women's Baseball World Cup qualifier, and the 2024 Women's Baseball World Cup.

The bid follows the successful international friendship series between Team Canada and Team USA. The five-game series was the first international competition for both sides since 2019, after COVID-19 shutdowns.

"When they came down here, and we saw the caliber of the play and the quality of the players, we thought this was something we could grow," said Nick Melchiorre, the vice-president of the Thunder Bay International Baseball Association.

"We started right there and then, with both Baseball Canada and Baseball USA … to let them know we're interested in doing some upcoming big tournaments," he said.

Zoe Hicks makes a play at third base during Team Canada's first game against Team USA at a friendship series in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

By all measures, this summer's series was a success, with close games and packed stands.

This July, Team Canada brought in a younger developmental team with players from across the country, including eight who had never represented the national team before.

"The level of competition is outstanding, here in Canada and across the globe," Team Canada coach Ashley Stephenson said during the series. "More teams are playing and the level of competition is significantly higher.

"We need to increase the number of girls playing, we need to build that pyramid base, but the quality at the top is much improved," Stephenson said.

Melchiorre said they should know whether their bid to host the world cup events at Thunder Bay's Port Arthur Stadium was successful, by early next year.