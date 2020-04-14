'Extremely boring to kind of terrifying : A former Thunder Bay resident describes Belfast's lockdown

The message of physical distancing, washing hands and staying home if you feel sick is a very familiar one in Canada now, but people can still go outside regularly and shop for groceries. It is a sharp contrast to many parts of the world where communities are locked down and people are leading very restricted lives.

Aimee Beimers is a former resident of Thunder Bay, Ont., but for the past 13 years has called Belfast, Northern Ireland, home.

For the better part of a month, Belfast has been locked down and police are enforcing the rules, she said.

"It kind of goes from being extremely boring to kind of terrifying which is probably how people would describe Belfast 20 to 30 years ago," said Beimers of the lockdown." We kind of expect [the lock down rules] to change almost on a daily basis. So we kind of listen to the news at 5:00 p.m. each night to see what we're going to be allowed to do the following day, which is a bit odd."

Beimers said at the moment, they are allowed out of the house once per day, when they can exercise or go for a walk. She said she typically goes out to get groceries once a week.

While she believes stress is the overwhelming emotion of living in lockdown, she noted that people in Belfast have been following the rules.

Shopping is 'tricky and very stressful'

"So the streets are empty. The stores are shut," Beimers said. "There are no restaurants open and no stores open. You can go to the grocery store or the pharmacy and that's it."

Beimer said at pharmacies in Belfast, an employee will unlock the door for one person to go in. Then that person is only able to go to pick up a prescription and is not allowed to go to any of the aisles. Beimers said grocery stores are also highly controlled.

Aimee Beimers and her son Milo in their backyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The city is in full lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, although people are allowed outside once a day for exercise. (Submitted by Aimee Beimers)

"It's a one way system so you go through [the store] and you can only stand within your two-metre space," she said. "Then when you're done in that space you move into the next space. And so it takes a really long time to work your way around the supermarket and if you forget something then you have to kind of enter the one way system again. So it is tricky and very stressful."

Despite the inconvenience, Beimers believes the lockdown is the proper route to take. She says because Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom, when things started ramping up in London the government put down restrictions that applied to all of the UK.

'Just stay inside'

"We've seen nothing compared to what even the U.K. and certainly not the U.S. has seen," she said.

Beimers said she has been messaging with friends back in Thunder Bay during the pandemic, and they've been comparing notes. She said she was surprised to learn that a lockdown was not in place.

"I think so many people are quite dismissive of this saying it's not going to happen to me because it's affecting older people. But today we had an 11-year-old child die in the U.K. from it. So I think people need to take it really, really seriously and just stay inside"

Beimers said despite the low level of COVID-19 in Belfast, the general feeling is the lockdown will continue into the early summer.