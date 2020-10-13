A wolf that attracted a lot of attention online after travelling from the Fort Frances area to Lake Nipigon in northwestern Ontario, has been found dead, with a snare around its neck.

Wolf V091 was collared in May 2020, said Tom Gable, the project lead for the Voyageurs Wolf Project.

The ongoing project looks at the predator-prey relationship involving wolves at Voyageurs National Park in Northern Minnesota. The park is adjacent to the Canadian border, and close to Quetico Provincial Park.

"We want to study their predation behaviour during the summertime, and we also want to understand their pup rearing behaviour," said Gable, adding that the study tries to focus on wolves who stay near the national park.

However, the animals, especially those who are not part of a pack tend to move large distances, so researchers want to learn "where is she travelling, where is she going? Does she eventually settle down in a pack somewhere else, does she produce pups?" he said.

'Amazing ability to travel'

Gable said other lone wolves have travelled from Minnesota to north of Red Lake, Ont., as well as into North Dakota and Manitoba.

"Wolves have this amazing ability to travel large distances in short periods of time. So, it's very common to see wolves travel hundreds of miles from where we've actually collared them," he said. "It certainly always is interesting to watch where they go."

Gable said it is quickly obvious if a wolf is part of a pack, or not. He said in the case of V091, she took off right away, and did not stay around the Voyageurs National Park area. He said within a week, she was 50 kilometres from where she was originally collared.

Researchers want to learn more about what causes the death of lone wolves and how that affects the overall wolf population.

"Lone wolves can sometimes be at a higher risk of death just because they are travelling through new terrain and territory that they're not really familiar with, and as a result they can be at a higher risk of death because of that," he said.

Body to be recovered

Gable said as best as they can determine through GPS movements, V091 was in the snare for 10 to 14 days at a location about 100 km west of Thunder Bay.

He said people affiliated with the wolf project cannot cross into Canada due to COVID-19 restrictions, so biologists in Ontario went to retrieve the body, and will hold onto it.

Gable said eventually, the group in Minnesota will collect the body, and take a tooth sample, a hair sample, and the skull to learn more about V091.

The Voyageur Wolf Project is a partnership between the University of Minnesota, Voyageur National Park and the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.