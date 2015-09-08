City of Thunder Bay's Winter FunDay activities launch for the season

The City of Thunder Bay's Sunday Winter FunDays are in full swing.

The city's weekly free activities on Sundays at Prince Arthur's Landing began this week and are scheduled to continue until early March. Each week will include an outdoor winter activity, as well as an indoor craft inside Mariner's Hall with the Community Arts and Heritage Education Project.

This week will feature a skating party with the Thunder Bay Skating Academy outdoors, while indoors will oil pastel winter skylines and pine cone decorations.

Winter FunDays run every Sunday until March 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a different free winter activity scheduled each week.