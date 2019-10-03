'Spread The Warmth': Thunder Bay outdoors store launches 13th annual winter coat drive

Winter is coming and the Spread The Warmth campaign in Thunder Bay aims to ensure everyone in the northwestern Ontario city is ready.

Gear Up For Outdoors, a Thunder Bay equipment and clothing store, has launched its 13th annual winter coat drive.

"Every year the staff has stepped up and we've been able to provide jackets and coats for the community," said co-owner Jon Wynn. "We always call it the 'Spread The Warmth' campaign and it's spreading the warmth in the community to everybody who can't afford to buy a new jacket so it's a great community effort."

'As the need grows, so does the desire to help'

Wynn anticipates they'll collect at least 1,000 coats this year, but said he never sets a goal. Instead, he feels that "as long as everybody in the community, or as many as can be, are outfitted, especially kids, that's the biggest one."

It's an outpouring of generosity that may be the only way some children in Thunder Bay will stay warm this year, said Emily Shandruk of Precious Bundles, a community group which puts together clothing packages for families with limited incomes.

The Spread The Warmth campaign is crucial when the cost of an outfitting a child for winter can be upwards of $100, putting additional pressure on parents struggling to buy food or pay rent, she said, adding that her group is always in need of clothing for kids between the ages of seven to 16.

"We have noticed a steady incline of about 25 per cent increase in our bundle requests every year, and we have so many wonderful organizations that come together for this coat drive and together we really are servicing the community and as the need grows so does the desire to help."

Donations accepted until Dec. 20

Gear Up For Outdoors launched its annual winter coat drive in Thunder Bay today. We hear how businesses, restaurants and social services groups are gearing up to help people stay warm as the temperatures start to drop. 7:48

Shelter House and Grace Place in Thunder Bay distribute the adult jackets while Precious Bundles handles the children's sizes.

Gear Up For Outdoors is accepting clean, gently-used parkas, snowsuits and jackets until Dec. 20. When people donate a parka or snowsuit, the store gives a 15 per cent discount on a new jacket, and the chance to win one of six $100 gift certificates to the nearby Keg restaurant.

Other businesses, such as Tbaytel, also encourage donations by offering a toque or gloves in exchange for a gently-used jacket.