Police investigate "bullet holes" outside a home on Windsor Street in Thunder Bay, Ont.,

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating an early morning shooting on Monday after they found bullet holes in the exterior of a residence in a housing complex at 288 Windsor Street.

Police said the occupants inside the home were not injured.

According to a written statement on Monday, police believe that there is a possibility that the suspects are from out of town and linked to organized crime involved with drug trafficking.

Police describe the suspects as three men wearing hoodies.

No other descriptions are available at this time and police said the motive for the incident is unclear.

Officers were on scene on Windsor Street on Monday afternoon gathering evidence and more information.

They are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.