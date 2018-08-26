Toronto man in custody after weekend standoff in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a man from Toronto who was in a standoff with officers over the weekend has been taken into custody.

Thunder Bay police said one of their officers attempted to arrest the 36-year-old early Saturday morning as he was reportedly wanted in the Greater Toronto Area in connection with a number of crimes. Police said the man subsequently fled to one of the units of a Windsor Street housing complex.

Several other units in the complex were evacuated and police contained the area between Windsor Street, Junot Avenue, Blucher Avenue and Picton Avenue for about 24 hours.

City police set up a large presence in the area, including the emergency task unit, negotiators, uniform officers and other support; Ontario Provincial Police units from around northwestern Ontario were also called in, and, on Sunday, the OPP's tactics and rescue unit arrived from southern Ontario.

Thunder Bay police said that the OPP entered the housing complex and the man subsequently surrendered at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday. City police took the 36-year-old into custody on a number of charges allegedly committed in Thunder Bay, as well as on a number of arrest warrants from police in the Toronto area.

In a written release issued Sunday, Thunder Bay police thanked residents living in the Windsor Street-Junot Avenue area for their cooperation and patience.