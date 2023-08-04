Smashed windows, trashed vehicles as vandalism spikes in Thunder Bay's central north core neighbourhood

Someone has been throwing objects through windows in the central neighbourhoods of Thunder Bay's north core, and residents say they are frightened and frustrated by the random acts of vandalism.

Rebecca Everett said she was sleeping on her sofa around a week ago after a long day at work when she awoke to the sound of a brick crashing through her window.

"I was covered in glass," she said. "I called 911…. And that's when I noticed that my vehicle was also smashed."

The Thunder Bay Police Service recorded 45 incidents involving broken glass between June 1 and July 13 in what it calls Zones 1E and 2B, the neighbourhoods between Blucher Avenue and the Waterfront and bordered to the north by Red River Road, Waverly Street and Lincoln Street, and to the south by Second Avenue, Winnipeg Street and John Street. Zone 2B also includes River Terrace.

"Members of our Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit did conduct a project in the area based on a neighbourhood perception that an increase in these kinds of incidents did exist," police spokesman Scott Paradis told CBC News.

Some incidents have also occurred north of Red River Road.

The 55 Plus Centre, which is located on River Street, was forced to close in early July while it replaced windows smashed during an attack on its facility.

Rebecca Everett lives on Windemere Avenue North.

"I have all of the emotions," she said about the spike in vandalism. "Anxiety, stress. I don't know what this is going to do to my insurance premiums when it comes up for renewal."

The attack damaged her son's laptop and forced her to replace some items of furniture out of fear that shards of glass might still be embedded in them.

The vandals also threw a weight through the back window of her car and smashed the back passenger window.

Rebecca Everett was sleeping on her sofa when a brick came flying through her window. (Submitted by Rebecca Everett)

As she talks to other neighbours, Everett said, she hears of more and more similar incidents.

"I needed a rental car, obviously, because I had to get glass replaced in my vehicle. And Enterprise [rent-a-car] – two of their staff had their vehicles vandalized."

A similar incident happened to Everett's neighbour, Jeff Noyes. His vehicle was vandalised, but no one stole anything.

"I had some windows smashed in my truck," he said. "I thought it might have been because I left a couple tools in the truck. I thought it might have been a theft-related situation. But it was every window smashed on my truck, and the tools were left, so it was just vandalism."

Everett called the situation "very disheartening and concerning" and pleaded with the perpetrators to stop it.

She and several families on her street are investing in security cameras now, she said and would also like to see Thunder Bay police step up patrols in the area.

The Thunder Bay Police Service told CBC News that people reporting vandalism in progress should call 911 so police can dispatch officers to the scene. Those reporting after the fact should call the force's non-emergency number or report the incident on-line or in person at the TBPS' Balmoral Street headquarters..