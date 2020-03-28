Online group turns Thunder Bay neighbourhood windows into art galleries

An online trend called "window walks" has landed in Thunder Bay, and it's having a colourful impact on local neighbourhoods.

Heather Denis and Tara Bravinder saw pictures online of homemade artwork in windows for anyone passing by to see, and decided to mobilize a group in Thunder Bay to do the same in hopes of spreading some cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since we can't physically be together we thought this would be a nice way for people to feel a sense of connection within our community," said Denis in an interview with CBC.

Denis and Bravinder started the Facebook group, Thunder Bay Window Walks, where they post a new theme every three days for members to follow along with.

"We've got people creating art pieces and putting them up in their windows or painting directly on their windows, and then a lot of people are also posting these photos in the Facebook group with some clues, so those who are driving or walking or biking around...know where to look to be able to find some new art pieces," she said.

Members of the Thunder Bay Window Walks group have been sharing their creations online. (Lindsey Rae/ Facebook)

The group was created on March 19, and already has over 1,200 members in it as of March 26.

"At this point the group helps people to feel like they're part of something and it helps them to feel a sense of hope, it's a positive thing," Denis added. "So the idea is just to kind of spread it around a little bit of positivity. I think it boosts morale a little bit in an uncertain time."

Some members of the group have taken the opportunity to thank essential service workers and frontline healthcare workers through their art pieces.

Some members in the Thunder Bay Window Walks group have posted pictures of art displays that honour frontline workers, and other essential service workers. (Deb Benabo/Facebook)

"Thank you to everyone who is working to keep things good in these trying times," reads one display posted in the group.

Denis said for her kids at home, being involved in the group has been a fun thing for them to focus on, especially while schools are closed due to the pandemic.

"They absolutely love it, I think they love having a task, a job, a craft to do and they love looking for the craft pieces in other people's windows. It's really neat. They're feeling connected to the people around in our neighborhood," she said.

Many people in Thunder Bay have been posting their creations – drawing, paintings, multi-media art pieces – online.