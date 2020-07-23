Police in Thunder Bay say missing woman, 21, found safe

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 21-year-old woman, who was reported missing early Thursday morning, has been safely located.

Wilda Sakanee was last seen wearing a hospital gown, a white towel and no footwear, in the vicinity of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

In a written release around 10 a.m., police announced Sakanee had been found safe, but no further details were provided.

Police thanked the public for the assistance.