Police in Thunder Bay say missing woman, 21, found safe
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 21-year-old woman reported missing early Thursday has been safely located.
Wilda Sakanee had last been seen on Thursday morning wearing hospital gown, but no footwear
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 21-year-old woman, who was reported missing early Thursday morning, has been safely located.
Wilda Sakanee was last seen wearing a hospital gown, a white towel and no footwear, in the vicinity of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
In a written release around 10 a.m., police announced Sakanee had been found safe, but no further details were provided.
Police thanked the public for the assistance.