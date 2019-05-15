Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·Updated

Red River Road in Thunder Bay, Ont., reopens after hazardous material call at city bank

'They did the right thing and notified us,' says deputy fire chief after powder-coated bills appear

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay firefighters spent Wednesday afternoon investigating a 'white powder' found on money during a financial transaction at a bank on the north-side of the northwestern Ontario city. The powder was later determined to be non-hazardous. (Kris Ketonen/CBC )

A section of Red River Road between Court and Algoma Streets in Thunder Bay, Ont., re-opened to traffic late Wednesday afternoon after being closed while firefighters responded to a call about possibly-hazardous material found in a nearby bank.

An employee of the Bank of Montreal, located at the corner of Red River Road and Court Street, called 911 at about 1 p.m. May 15 after discovering what was described as a white powder on some currency during a transaction.

"When an envelope was opened up, there was a white powder product on the money," said Greg Hankkio, Thunder Bay deputy fire chief.

"They did the right thing and notified us."

Firefighters in hazmat gear entered the bank during the afternoon and retrieved the substance.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Hankkio told CBC News that investigation determined the powder was a "non-hazardous substance."

No other details were provided.

