A quarterback with a rocket right arm and 'ice water' in his veins leads Westgate to football final

The Westgate Tigers high school junior football team is set to take the field in their biggest game in a decade.

On Saturday, they take on the powerhouse St. Ignatius Falcons with a Thunder Bay city championship on the line. It's a chance for their first title in 11 years and a chance to complete a comeback four years in the making.

"When we inherited this team four years ago, we hadn't won a game in almost five years," said head coach Mark Nowak. "We had a goal in mind, to get this time competitive, to get our junior program back into the mix."

Slowly but surely, the Tigers rose from the ashes.

In 2019, they won their first game in years, and then won again once football resumed last year, after the COVID-19 shutdowns. Now this year, they have a 4-1 record and are headed to the city championship.

"We're very proud of what we've done and what our kids have accomplished," Nowak said. "They love it. they're committed fully, great group of kids. They encourage each other, they work really hard, and [the coaches] will all tell you they're a joy to coach."

Westgate looks to take the next step and win a title against a St. Ignatius team that comes into the final at 6-0 and leads the league with 144 points.

"A very tough team, very well-coached, they run the ball extremely well," Nowak said. "They're disciplined and we know we're going to be in for a tough game, but we'll give it our best shot."

But Westgate brings a weapon of its own into the showdown — Mitchell Papineau, their quarterback with the rocket right arm.

Papineau, who looks like he still has some growing until he fills out his shoulder pads, leads the Tigers after putting up eye-popping numbers in his second year.

Papineau makes a throw during a recent practice as the Tigers prepare for St. Ignatius. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

He burst on the scene in the season opener, throwing for more than 400 yards in a 52-37 comeback win against Hammarskjold high school. When they met again in the semifinals, Papineau threw for 160 yards and ran for another 122 on the way to a 28-14 victory.

"That was a big game, a big comeback with a lot of passing yards. Good game, I'd say," Papineau said.

A win on Saturday would also provide a bit of redemption for Papineau, as Westgate's senior football team fell to the Falcons in the semifinals.

"I want to win. The seniors got blown out and I want to beat Iggy [Ignatius] for them," Papineau said. "We need to beat them."

His coach, Nowak, gave Papineau the highest praise, calling him the most talented player for his age that Nowak's seen in 30 years of coaching.

"He throws the ball well, he sees the field, he knows where everybody needs to be on any given play," Nowak said. "Almost having a coach on the field. He's got ice water in his veins, you can't shake him."

Come Saturday at 12:30, St. Ignatius defenders will put Westgate and their quarterback with ice water veins to the test.

Whether they come out on top will come down to this season's final 60 minutes on the football field.