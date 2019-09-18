Officials with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue say they received a number of calls this morning over an "odour" from the Resolute Forest Products pulp and paper mill on the city's south side, but first responders and the company say there's no health risk.

Deputy chief Greg Hankkio said the fire department spoke with company officials and did some air monitoring in several locations on the south side and found no cause for concern.

"The smell is more of an annoyance that anything to people," he said. "They've shut down their processes at this time, so the release has stopped and the odour should dissipate here shortly."

Resolute vice president Seth Kursman told CBC News that a computer malfunction caused a biomass-fuelled boiler at the mill to shut down, causing the release. He said the discharge was not natural gas, despite smelling somewhat like it.

"This was really similar to what people experienced years ago in communities where there was a pulp mill," Kursman said. "[It] did not present any risk to the community but with the biomass boiler tripping off, there was a release of that smell."

Kursman said the company is preparing for some annual maintenance work, but this incident wasn't a planned release as part of that.

Still, the odour prompted a number of calls to emergency services Wednesday morning, Hankkio said. Lakehead Public Schools briefly evacuated Westgate High School, according to a board spokesperson, but students were quickly returned to class.

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board added on its Facebook page that protocols were put in place for its south-side schools Wednesday morning, including shutting down air exchange units to prevent outside air from entering the buildings, but those were lifted around 11 a.m.

Kursman said the company got the boiler restarted later Wednesday morning.

Hankkio said that people and organizations that called in the reports "should be commended for taking the action they did."

"Without knowing what the product was, they identified a concern," he continued. "The communication's been good."