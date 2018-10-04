Smashed windows, kicked doors lead to assault, mischief charges

A 23-year-old man is facing numerous mischief charges after a series of early-morning incidents on Thunder Bay's north side on Wednesday.

Police said several residents of Wentworth Crescent reported a man smashing car windows and kicking the doors of homes at about 6 a.m.

Responding officers spoke to a number of witnesses and complainants, and put together a description of the suspect. He was found on Wentworth Crescent near County Boulevard about a half-hour later.

The man was arrested, and charged with 14 counts of mischief under $5,000, one count of theft under $5,000, assault with a weapon and breach of probation.

Police said the assault charge is due to the suspect attacking a complainant with a stick. The victim did not require medical attention.

The suspect remains in custody and is due to appear in court on Thursday.