Federal government funds high-tech welding equipment for Thunder Bay students

Students preparing for carpentry apprenticeships in Thunder Bay, Ont. can now learn on some new high-tech tools.

The Federal government has invested more than $166,000 in welding gear for the Carpenters Local 1669 Training Centre.

Those tools include two virtual weld stations and four real-life welding stations, according to training centre president Evan Reid.

A virtual weld station simulates a real welding helmet with virtual reality goggles in it. "It gives you all the look and the feel of real welding without all the obtrusive sparks and fire and all that good stuff, so it gives the core skills prior to jumping on the real equipment," Reid said.

The advantages include saving money on metal used in practice sessions and giving people who are nervous about welding a chance to safely gain some confidence, he added.

The training centre is a relatively new facility and didn't previously have any welding equipment on hand, Reid explained, though welding is part of the curriculum for would-be carpenters.

Two students in the carpentry pre-apprenticeship training program, Edgar DesMoulin and Rosanna Kawtiash, said the virtual welders gave them a chance to improve their skills without the fear of arc flash or other real-life hazards.

"It teaches about how close you've got to be, your foot stance, like how comfortable you are," said DesMoulin, who acknowledged that the system works a bit like a virtual reality video game.

People can also try welding in different positions, such as overhead, without fear of slag, a welding by-product, falling on them, Kawtiash said.

"I think it's a real asset to have the virtual welding and the actual welding stations here for other students who come here after," she added. "They'll be able to get their feet wet with welding to see if it's something they might want to follow as a career path."

