Welding camp in Thunder Bay, Ont., hopes to spark teens' interest in the trade

A charitable foundation that supports the welding industry is hoping to spark young people's interest in careers in that field with a camp in Thunder Bay, Ont., this week.

The CWB Welding Foundation is sponsoring the welding camp at Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute. It's open to students 12 to 15 years old.

"It's great. I love it," Grade 7 student Ruth Zavitz told CBC News.

The kids started off the week learning about welding safety and weld symbols.

They then spent Thursday working on creations such as hot dog roasters, metal flowers and paper weights shaped like logs propped on stands.

"They had the round piece of metal and we welded lines into it for the grains, and then they had the little sticks for the stands — the metal sticks — and we just welded them together and welded them onto the stand," Zavitz explained.

Dan Turk is the chair of technology at Superior CVI. He said it's gratifying to see students gain confidence from mastering a skill such as welding. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

The camp is one of more than 80 that the foundation sponsored across the country this year.

It's part of an effort to address a significant labour shortage in the industry, explained Dan Turk, the chair of technology at Superior high school.

"There's a future in welding," Turk said. "There's great opportunities not only in the industrial setting but also in the engineering side."

Students graduating from high school can qualify as welders by taking a one-year college program then move on to jobs working in shops, fabricating structural steel or building structural piping for the pharmaceutical industry, Turk said.

If they want to further their education at the university level, they can become metallurgists or educators, he added.

For the time being, Turk said, students in the camp benefit from the opportunity to meet other youth from all over the Thunder Bay region and from feeling empowered by mastering a new skill.

"It's pretty neat to see a 12-year-old or a 13-year-old all of a sudden be doing things on their own and having some confidence and doing a good job," he said.