Canada Post halts Thunder Bay mail deliveries over 'extreme weather conditions'

Canada Post has halted mail delivery in Thunder Bay, Ont., due to "extreme weather conditions" on Wednesday.

The agency issued a "red service alert" for the city.

"A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them. Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it's safe to do so," it said in a release.

The announcement came after Environment Canada issued special weather statements or alerts for several areas in northwestern Ontario, including Thunder Bay.

The city was under a winter weather travel advisory due to snow, high winds and "possible flash freeze conditions." The advisory was lifted later Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada was warning of up to 10 centimetres of snow expected by Wednesday afternoon, when snow and winds are expected to taper off.

City roads manager Ian Spoljarich said crews have been out sanding and salting since Tuesday night.

Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for Thunder Bay, warning of high winds, blowing snow, and a possible flash freeze on Wednesday. (Sarah Law/CBC)

"Right now the latest forecast say that this system should be moving out of Thunder Bay around 2 to 3 p.m.," he said. "The cold weather is gonna stay, though, for the next couple of days, so we'll just continue to sand and salt as required and see what we need to do from there."

The weather prompted Thunder Bay police to issue a reminder to drivers to use caution when driving in the city on Wednesday.

"A period of rainfall, followed by plunging temperatures, ice pellets, and snow has led to extremely slippery conditions on many area roadways," the service said in a media release. "As a result, numerous motor vehicle collisions have already been reported this morning.

"If travel is not absolutely necessary, you should consider staying home until weather and roadway conditions improve."

People are asked to give themselves extra time when driving, leave plenty of space between their vehicle and others, and make sure to clear all ice and snow off the vehicle before leaving.

In addition, police advise people to approach intersections with caution, as other motorists may not be able to stop in time, and could enter the intersection on an amber or red light.

Environment Canada winter weather travel advisories are also in place for the Atikokan, Dryden, Ignace, Fort Frances, Rainy Lake, Webequie, Geraldton, Manitouwadge, Hornepayne, Nipigon, Marathon, and Sioux Lookout areas.

The Atikokan, Geraldton, Manitouwadge, and Hornepayne are also under snowfall warnings.

OPP announced Wednesday morning that Highway 11/17 is closed in both directions between Highway 587 and Highway 628 due to a fatal motor vehicle collision.

In a media release issued Wednesday afternoon, OPP said the crash occurred at about 10 a.m., and involved two sport utility vehicles.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the passenger of that vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the second SUV were also taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

No other details have been provided, and the highway remains closed due to the investigation.

Five other highway closures in the Thunder Bay area were reported by the province on Wednesday afternoon:

Highway 102, from Sistonens Corner to Ada Avenue was closed due to a collision;

Highway 11/17 was closed from Pass Lake/Highway 587 to Red Rock due to a collision;

Highway 17 was closed from Terrace Bay to Marathon due to weather and road conditions, and

Highway 11 was closed from Longlac to Hearst due to both a collision and weather.

Synergy North crews were responding to a power outage in the area of Dog Lake Road, Melbourne Road, Hilldale Road, and Dawson Road; the outage is expected to be resolved by about noon Wednesday.

Hydro One crews were also responding to various minor outages in the Thunder Bay area, including two along the Trans-Canada Highway (one outage is in the Kashabowie area, and the other east of Nipigon), and along Cloud Lake Road in Neebing.