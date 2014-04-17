Thunder Bay temperatures due to drop

This week's unseasonably warm weather in Thunder Bay is coming to an end.

Temperatures have hovered around 0 - or slightly above - during the day this week. But as of Thursday, that's going to change, said Gerald Cheng, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"I don't think we should get used to these mild temperatures," Cheng said Wednesday. "The winter season took a holiday in January, and that's why it was so mild."

"Although we are having a mild few days here and there, looking ahead, the trend for at least the majority of the next few weeks is it is going to be below seasonal," he said. "Temperatures will reach -20, and even -30, dare I say."

For reference, normal highs for this time of year in Thunder Bay are -7, and lows are -19.

The weather forecast shows cooler temperatures arriving Friday in Thunder Bay. Cheng said they'll likely last at least until mid-February.

Also in the forecast is some snow, Cheng said, which was expected to begin falling early Thursday, and bring about 10 centimetres to the region.

He said the snow will continue throughout Thursday, and then taper off into flurries on Friday.

Snowfall amounts so far this winter have been well below normal levels, Cheng said.

At the end of January, he said, snow depth was at 16 centimetres; normally, there were be about 34 centimetres of snow cover at the end of January.

Precipitation in January was also very low, compared to previous winters, Cheng said.

"In terms of precipitation, rain and snow combined, it should be about 31 millimetres," he said. "We only had 5.1."