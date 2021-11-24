Thunder Bay's waterfront trail to get a boost from Port Arthur Rotary

A project that would eventually tie all of Thunder Bay, Ont.'s waterfront together, will get a bit of a boost from a well known community organization.

The Port Arthur Rotary Club created the Waterfront Trail Rotary Community Action Team, which has the goal of advancing the proposed 15-kilometre trail, starting at Fisherman's Park, and ending at the Mission Marsh Conservation Area.

Some work on the trail has started, but there is still years of planning and construction needed to complete the trail linking both ends of the city.

Warren Philp, the team lead for Rotary on the project, said the group is getting involved because it believes a waterfront trail can unite the community.

"The time is right to look more seriously at outdoor spaces," Philp said, noting the pandemic has given many people more reasons to be outside.

"Given what's happening around riverfront, waterfront development and specifically trails on such bodies of water, we think it's time for Thunder Bay to act."

An area by the Richardson elevator along Thunder Bay's waterfront could have an enhanced viewing area when the proposed waterfront trail is developed. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Philp said the concept of the waterfront trail has been on the city's radar for nearly two decades. When the Port Arthur Rotary, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024, was looking for a legacy project, it learned about the waterfront trail through the city. While the trail will remain a city project, Rotary is willing to lend a hand to help generate awareness and support.

How Rotary can help move the concept forward, he said, is by soliciting for donations and funding that the city can't.

"We'll be looking at approaching foundations, corporations, charities, private citizens, who have an interested in helping us with private funding of this project, but ultimately, this has to be a city project. It has to be a city-built and city-maintained project," Philp said.

The city wants to move ahead with the waterfront trail, said Werner Schwar, the city's supervisor of parks and open spaces.

"If there is support in the community, it makes it easier both for city council and the external funders to support," said Schwar.

"It's not just city administration. It's members of the public that are actually going to be using it."

Schwar said the city is moving on plans to develop the trail between Prince Arthur's Landing and the Richardson elevator, along Island Drive and on Mission Island. However, those sections of the trail are largely "orphaned" and need a fair amount of other work to be connected.

The major challenge is the section between the former Pool 6 elevator and Main Street. The industrial area is mainly privately owned, and municipal roads in the area have a large number of rail crossings.

Philp said Rotary taking on a trail project is somewhat 'deja vu' for the organization, as the city's three Rotary clubs helped spearhead funding for the creation of the city's multi-use trail network from 1992 to 1994.

He said an initial $200,000 from Rotary was matched by the province and the city, allowing much of the early network to be built.

Philp said it would be great to see a continuation of that trail building legacy.