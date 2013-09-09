Thunder Bay waterfront trail adding kilometres together

Thunder Bay's waterfront trail, running from Fisherman's Park in the north to Mission Marsh in the south, will be a few sections closer to reality this summer.

The northwestern Ontario city's council heard how three sections will be constructed this summer, with help from the federal government's Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The sections are on:

Mission Island.

Island Drive.

Marina Park Drive.

Kayla Dixon, the city's director of engineering, said there are a number of sections that can more easily be completed, which will be done over the short term.

The focus will then become connecting areas south of the waterfront.

"If you think of south of Pool 6, the city is looking to extend both the roadway and trail system from south of Pool 6 down to Maureen Street in order to provide another access into the marina."

Talks with railways needed for bridges

Dixon said a number of easements and property acquisitions will need to take place to make the complete trail a reality. That includes negotiations with railways for two separate bridges for access to Mission Island.

"Even though the percentage of the work might be at a quarter, or something like that, a significant amount of work would be needed to finalize the trail."

Dixon said the new property owner of the former Great West Timber site, along the waterfront, has expressed interest in allowing the trail to pass through the property.

"Council has brought forward an interest in developing the waterfront trail. We did hear through comments on Monday night that there is an interest in this. We did bring forward the long-term plan for this.

"It is 10 years where we can see some development ongoing ... and then we do have these barriers that we need to address, whether it's property, expensive infrastructure in the sense of bridges, that might take some time."